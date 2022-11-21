This Is California's Best Romantic Winter Getaway

Looking for a place to get away with your plus one this coming season? Look no further than the most romantic Winter destination throughout the Golden State. This particular destination offers stunning scenery lined with multiple cozy cabins built with fireplaces, hot tubs, and more!

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best romantic Winter getaway in all of California is Bear Valley. This romantic destination was also rated as one of the best in the entire country.

This is what Trips To Discover had to say about the most romantic winter destination in all of California:

"Hordes of tourists and ski enthusiasts head to places like Lake Tahoe for a snowy California escape, but lesser-known Bear Valley is the place to go for a more tranquil, secluded winter escape where the snow is often piled as high as ten feet or more. Mountain cabins are decorated with icicles and surrounded by soaring redwood trees covered in a blanket of white powder while often featuring a fireplace and sometimes a hot tub. Enjoy affordable skiing or tubing at Bear Valley Ski Resort and then come back and enjoy each other’s company near the warmth of a crackling fire."

For more of the best Winter getaways in the United States visit tripstodiscover.com.