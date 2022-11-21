This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Minneapolis

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 21, 2022

Satisfied afro american woman getting fast food tray with delicious nachos
Photo: Getty Images

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Minneapolis. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Red Cow, located at 208 North 1st Avenue. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Red Cow is a Twin Cities staple for me - easy and tasty American food, perfect to bring out-of-towners! We stopped here during brunch time for a quick bite to eat. The best part of coming during brunch is that they give you each a warm cinnamon-sugar mini donut hole on the table!"

Here are the top 10 best fast food restaurants in Minneapolis:

  1. Red Cow - Minneapolis
  2. Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
  3. Uncle Franky's
  4. Ariana Kabob & Gyro Bistro
  5. Centro
  6. Green + The Grain
  7. New York Gyro
  8. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
  9. Hell's Kitchen
  10. Shake Shack Southdale
