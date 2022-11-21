This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Minneapolis

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Minneapolis. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Red Cow, located at 208 North 1st Avenue. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Red Cow is a Twin Cities staple for me - easy and tasty American food, perfect to bring out-of-towners! We stopped here during brunch time for a quick bite to eat. The best part of coming during brunch is that they give you each a warm cinnamon-sugar mini donut hole on the table!"

Here are the top 10 best fast food restaurants in Minneapolis: