This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Columbus

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Columbus. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Brassica, located at 680 North High Street. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Full disclaimer: I have always been known as the person who doesn't like vegetables and tends to be a picky eater. That said, I. LOVE. THIS. PLACE. The eggplant is by far my favorite item at Brassica. Their menu has changed a little bit over the years, but the quality of the food has remained top notch. My suggestion: get the pita with baba and brisket. The last bite is incredible with the smokiness of the baba and the juices from the brisket. Try every vegetable once on your first order and then skip what you aren't a fan of the next time you order. Snag a minty pink lemonade and side of fries with sauce and you've got an incredible meal that will leave you wanting more."

Here are the top 10 best fast food restaurants in Columbus: