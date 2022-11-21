This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Detroit

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 21, 2022

Male customer eating hamburger from fast food van
Photo: Getty Images

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Detroit. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is SuperCrisp, located at 4830 Cass Avenue. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Listen! Found this place while looking for lunch on a Uber eats! Browsed the menu and was INSTANTLY intrigued. They are karaage fried sandwiches, unique burgers & hot dogs, salads, snacks & healthy comfort food. AND they have options for vegetarians, pescatarian, and vegans alike. That's big! Tried the fried fish sandwich. It was delicious. Love that they give you the option for the sauce on the side. Everything was perfect. The crisp on the fish. The flavor! Great fish sandwich. I'm even intrigued to try the tofu one."

Here are the top 10 best fast food restaurants in Detroit:

  1. SuperCrisp
  2. Royal Paan
  3. Hardee's
  4. Duly's Place
  5. Mom's Spaghetti
  6. Frenchy's Poutinery
  7. Savvy Sliders
  8. Fat Daddy's Hot Chicken & Waffles
  9. Selden Standard
  10. Portillo's Hot Dogs
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.