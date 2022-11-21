This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Detroit

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Detroit. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is SuperCrisp, located at 4830 Cass Avenue. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Listen! Found this place while looking for lunch on a Uber eats! Browsed the menu and was INSTANTLY intrigued. They are karaage fried sandwiches, unique burgers & hot dogs, salads, snacks & healthy comfort food. AND they have options for vegetarians, pescatarian, and vegans alike. That's big! Tried the fried fish sandwich. It was delicious. Love that they give you the option for the sauce on the side. Everything was perfect. The crisp on the fish. The flavor! Great fish sandwich. I'm even intrigued to try the tofu one."

Here are the top 10 best fast food restaurants in Detroit: