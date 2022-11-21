This Louisiana City Has The Worst Potholes In The State

Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement.

QuoteWizard knows how much of an inconvenience potholes can be for drivers, pointing to a figure by AAA that states drivers across the U.S. spend nearly $3 billion each year repairing damage to their vehicles caused by potholes. The site analyzed search data for pothole-related repairs and complains over the past year to determine which states have the worst issues with potholes, further breaking down the data to see which cities struggle with the uneven road conditions the most.

The report included some surprising statistics, like Michigan being named the worst state for potholes, while three cities in Washington were fighting for the designation of worst cities for potholes.

According to the report, Louisiana ranked fairly low on the list, coming in at No. 41 overall to show it has some well-paved roadways. Even New Orleans, its city with the worst potholes in the state, faired well compared to other cities on the list, coming in at No. 49 overall for worst pothole problems.

These are the Top 10 cities with the worst pothole problems in America:

Nashville, Tennessee Spokane, Washington Yakima, Washington Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington Grand Junction, Colorado New York, New York Kansas City, Missouri Los Angeles, California Burlington, Vermont

Check out QuoteWizard's full report to see which cities and states have the worst potholes in the country.