This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Minnesota

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regret. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Minnesota can be found at Carol's Restaurant in Blaine. Tasting Table recommended trying the banana creme pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"If there's one thing you'll hear about visiting Carol's Restaurant in Blaine, it's that you shouldn't leave without pie. You'll be absolutely delighted with the from-scratch menu that provides many options in a comfortable atmosphere. Be sure to check out the freshly made banana cream pie that will pair well with nearly any lunch offered. It has a base of bananas that is topped with fluffy whipped cream. If you don't have room for pie after your meal, order some to go."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.