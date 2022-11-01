This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State

If you have been searching for a reason to head over to your local bakery and pick up a dozen chocolate chip cookies, then this is your sign. But, the truth is, you really don't need a reason to enjoy them. Though they are easy and fun to make at home with family and friends, sometimes its nice to pick up pre-made cookies from the bakeries that make them best without creating a mess in the kitchen. Plus, there is nothing quite like walking in to the sweet smell of pastries and freshly baked cookies as they are laid out on racks behind the glass for all to admire. This specific Minnesota bakery is known for the way that they craft their chocolate chip cookies, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best chocolate chip cookies in the entire state can be found at T-Rex Cookie located in Minnetonka and Eagan.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the best chocolate chip cookies in Minnesota:

"With nationally recognized cookies and shipping across the U.S., T-Rex Cookie goes above and beyond to cater to the needs of its customers. There are multiple T-Rex Cookie locations — one in Eagan and one in Minnetonka. When it comes to cookies, this small but passionate company believes that bigger is better ... literally. Since launching in 2015, T-Rex Cookie has made headlines thanks to its half-pound and five-pound cookies. These massive treats are jaw-dropping (literally), but you can't beat the gooey fudgy pull you'll find in their chocolate chip cookies. Though you'll want to eat an entire cookie yourself, these massive treats are also great for sharing."