This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Wisconsin

By Logan DeLoye

November 21, 2022

Cherry Pie And Fresh Organic Cherries
Photo: Getty Images

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regret. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Wisconsin can be found at The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago. Tasting Table recommended trying the famous Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"The Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago is a bakery, deli, and market that took a classic favorite and turned it into something extraordinary. This is the home of the famous Apple Pie Baked in a Paper Bag. The bag helps ensure that the apples get that perfectly cooked feel — and could potentially make for the best apple pie out there. The apples are tender in the golden brown crust, so these brown bags may just be magic. If you can't get to the market, order online through Gold Belly."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.