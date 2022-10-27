This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Wisconsin

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Wisconsin that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in all of Wisconsin can be found at San Pedro Cafe in Hudson.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best nachos in the entire state:

"San Pedro Cafe's nachos hit all of the high marks, cementing them as the absolute best in the state. In an inspired move that pairs Caribbean flavors with traditional nachos, San Pedro Cafe manages to create a lovely fusion of ingredients featuring your choice of protein, tropical salsas, and a fiery habanero aioli that will certainly get your attention. You can go traditional with chicken, experimental with duck, or vegetarian with roasted tomatoes and sweet corn. Top it all with mellow mozzarella and the nachos sing."