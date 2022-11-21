This Tennessee City Has The Worst Potholes In The U.S.

Nothing can ruin a day faster than driving over a pothole and popping a tire, worse if the hole manages to damage your car even further. While some roadways may offer smooth cruising, others are a fight to avoid the annoying indents in the pavement.

QuoteWizard knows how much of an inconvenience potholes can be for drivers, pointing to a figure by AAA that states drivers across the U.S. spend nearly $3 billion each year repairing damage to their vehicles caused by potholes. The site analyzed search data for pothole-related repairs and complains over the past year to determine which states have the worst issues with potholes, further breaking down the data to see which cities struggle with the uneven road conditions the most.

The report included some surprising statistics, like Michigan being named the worst state for potholes, while three cities in Washington were fighting for the designation of worst cities for potholes. One city in Tennessee, however, beat out all the others to claim the top spot.

According to the report, Tennessee ranked No. 9 overall in the states with the worst pothole problems, but Nashville found itself in the less-than-desirable No. 1 spot for cities.

There are the Top 10 cities with the worst pothole problems in America:

Nashville, Tennessee Spokane, Washington Yakima, Washington Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Seattle, Washington Grand Junction, Colorado New York, New York Kansas City, Missouri Los Angeles, California Burlington, Vermont

Check out QuoteWizard's full report to see which cities and states have the worst potholes in the country.