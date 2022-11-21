Watch: Moneybagg Yo Performs While A Violent Brawl Breaks Out In The Crowd

Moneybagg was the final performance of the night following other sets from GloRilla, EST Gee and Big Boogie. Bagg wasn't the only one who didn't flinch during the brawl. Other people in the crowd simply watched as the violent altercation ensued. Someone in an "Event Staff" shirt was also seen staring at the melee. As of this report, there's still no confirmation on what started the fight.



Violence at concerts appears to be a common occurrence nowadays. Over the summer, a nasty brawl erupted in the middle of a concert Erykah Badu was performing at. The veteran singer was performing her hit "Window Seat" while a fight between two women happened in the audience. A month later two other female fans got into it during Chris Brown's tour stop in Inglewood. Video of the footage shows one of the women knocked out on the floor while two men duke it out. The woman was rushed to the hospital and was later released.