Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo & CMG Artists Drop 'Gangsta Art' Compilation Album

On the album, the label's newest signee GloRilla comes through with her latest song "Tomorrow." She's also planning on coming through with the official video for the song, which she shot during her grand-scale signing day. CMG's first R&B artist Lehla Samia also spreads her soothing vocals throughout the LP on songs like "Hood Rich" with EST Gee.



Gangsta Art is a combination of the entire crew's efforts over the past few months. Prior to its release, CMG released its cinematic visuals for their recent single "Steppers," which features appearances from the entire roster. It also comes after "Big League" made headlines as the official song of the NBA Finals last month. The album also features previously released tracks like Moneybagg Yo's collaboration with Kodak Black "Rocky Road" and "See Wat I'm Sayin."



The album arrives ahead of Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8 concert in Memphis, Tenn. tonight. It also comes a week before Gotti continues his work in social justice by speaking at Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition's inaugural social justice summit on July 23 in New York City. Gotti and other dignified guests will participate in various panel discussions that will "dissect the current state of criminal justice reform, mental wellness, public safety and more in the United States."



Listen to Gangsta Art below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

