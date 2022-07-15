Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo & CMG Artists Drop 'Gangsta Art' Compilation Album
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2022
After teasing the project over the past few weeks, Yo Gotti and CMG Records have come through with their highly-anticipated compilation album.
On Friday, July 15, CMG The Label delivers Gangsta Art via CMG/Interscope featuring the entire roster. The group's project contains 27 new songs from CMG boss Yo Gotti and his artists Moneybagg Yo, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, Blocboy JB, Mozzy, Lil Poppa, Big Boogie, Lehla Samia and 10Percent. It also features appearances from Kodak Black, Coi Leray, BIG30 and more. The label's first compilation album also has the crew's previously released bangers, "Steppers," and "Big League."
On the album, the label's newest signee GloRilla comes through with her latest song "Tomorrow." She's also planning on coming through with the official video for the song, which she shot during her grand-scale signing day. CMG's first R&B artist Lehla Samia also spreads her soothing vocals throughout the LP on songs like "Hood Rich" with EST Gee.
Gangsta Art is a combination of the entire crew's efforts over the past few months. Prior to its release, CMG released its cinematic visuals for their recent single "Steppers," which features appearances from the entire roster. It also comes after "Big League" made headlines as the official song of the NBA Finals last month. The album also features previously released tracks like Moneybagg Yo's collaboration with Kodak Black "Rocky Road" and "See Wat I'm Sayin."
The album arrives ahead of Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash 8 concert in Memphis, Tenn. tonight. It also comes a week before Gotti continues his work in social justice by speaking at Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition's inaugural social justice summit on July 23 in New York City. Gotti and other dignified guests will participate in various panel discussions that will "dissect the current state of criminal justice reform, mental wellness, public safety and more in the United States."
Listen to Gangsta Art below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE