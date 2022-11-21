Ye Seemingly Confirms 2024 Presidential Run, Reveals Campaign Plans

Ye previously ran for president in 2020. While there was plenty of hype around his run, his campaign seemed to be doomed from the start since he announced his bid after missing the deadline to run in a major party in the U.S. The Grammy award-winner had several high-profile endorsements from Chance The Rapper, Nick Cannon, Elon Musk and more. He didn't run as a Republican, but Ye had support from some within the GOP. As time went on, Ye's campaign was reportedly viewed as a ploy to drive votes away from Biden to help Donald Trump win reelection. By Election Day, the rapper had only gained over 70,000 votes in the states he was qualified in.



West's second presidential bid come after he made his return to Twitter. On Sunday, November 20, Ye sent out a new tweet to see if he was still suspended from the app. The Yeezy founder's first tweet appeared to be a test run before he followed up with a one-worded message, "Shalom." For the unfamiliar, the phrase is a Hebrew greeting that means "peace."



"Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Ye tweeted. "Shalom : )"



Ye's new posts on the app come after Twitter's new owner Elon Musk reinstated his account along with other previously banned users like former president Donald Trump and controversial YouTuber Andrew Tate.