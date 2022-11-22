95-Year-Old Louisiana Singer Angela Alvarez Makes History At Latin Grammys

A 95-year-old Louisiana woman made history at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, taking home a coveted trophy and becoming the award show's oldest winner.

Angela Alvarez, a resident of Baton Rouge, has been writing music for her entire life, but her childhood dreams were pushed aside when her father forbade her from pursuing a career in the industry. Now, after migrating from Cuba to the United States and raising a family, she has stepped back into what she loves, performing in public for the first time five years ago, per NOLA.com.

Alvarez's grandson Carlos José Alvarez recorded her songs and she ended up releasing her first, self-titled album in 2021 with the help of Father of the Bride actor Andy García, whom she worked with on the 2022 film. Her story was even featured in the 2021 documentary Miss Angela: Dreams Do Come True.

Her persistence paid off at the Latin Grammys when she was named this year's best new artist.

"To those who have yet to make their dreams come true, know that although life is hard, there's always a way out and with faith and love everything can be achieved," she said in her acceptance speech, adding, "I want to dedicate this award to God and to be beloved country, Cuba, which I will never be able to forget."