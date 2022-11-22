Anderson .Paak Debuts Eye-Popping NSFW Tattoo Inspired By 'The Simpsons'

Anderson .Paak has plenty of memorable tattoos, but his latest ink has everyone talking.



On Sunday, November 20, the Silk Sonic singer took to Instagram to debut the new tattoo he got while he was in Australia. In the video he posted, you can see tattoo artist Ronstagram clean the fresh ink and reveal the NSFW tat. The ink is an odd combination of Marge Simpson flashing her breasts, which are also Homer's eyes. Paak also included the original drawing in his post along with a video of him tatting his name "ANDY" on the bottom of tattoo artist Iva Chavez's foot like Toy Story.