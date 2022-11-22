Anderson .Paak Debuts Eye-Popping NSFW Tattoo Inspired By 'The Simpsons'
By Tony M. Centeno
November 22, 2022
Anderson .Paak has plenty of memorable tattoos, but his latest ink has everyone talking.
On Sunday, November 20, the Silk Sonic singer took to Instagram to debut the new tattoo he got while he was in Australia. In the video he posted, you can see tattoo artist Ronstagram clean the fresh ink and reveal the NSFW tat. The ink is an odd combination of Marge Simpson flashing her breasts, which are also Homer's eyes. Paak also included the original drawing in his post along with a video of him tatting his name "ANDY" on the bottom of tattoo artist Iva Chavez's foot like Toy Story.
Artists like Robert Glasper, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., MadeInTYO, KYLE and others chimed in with their thoughts on the tat. The 36-year-old singer has plenty other tattoos including a pretty detailed message specifies his dying wish regarding his unreleased music. Last year, Paak posted a photo of a tattoo that literally spelled out a warning to everyone with access to his vault after he passes away.
"When I'm gone, please don't release any posthumous albums or songs with my name attached. Those were just demos and never intended to be heard by the public,” the tattoo reads.
Thankfully, Paak had a positive experience getting his tat unlike a fan of Mac Miller. A 19-year-old woman tried to do a tribute to the late rapper by getting the title of his fourth album The Divine Feminine inked on her chest. Unfortunately, the artist spelled it "Devine Feminine," which stressed her out. Luckily she was able to get the tattoo fixed.