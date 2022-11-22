Celebrate The Holidays With John Legend During Intimate Show: How To Watch
By Taylor Fields
November 28, 2022
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and John Legend wants to celebrate with all of his fans. The star will be giving a special performance during "iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: A Holiday Celebration" on December 14th, and fans across the country will be able to watch and sing along.
It's been a busy year for Legend as he recently released his new album LEGEND this past September, which includes guest appearances from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rhapsody, and Ledisi. But during his special holiday show, the singer/songwriter is set to bring all of his holiday music from A Legendary Christmas, which includes origina songs and classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and more to life.
How to Watch
Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: A Holiday Celebration" on Wednesday, December 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio R&B and Hot AC stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Holiday Season Radio station.
