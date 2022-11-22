Celebrate The Holidays With John Legend During Intimate Show: How To Watch

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and John Legend wants to celebrate with all of his fans. The star will be giving a special performance during "iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: A Holiday Celebration" on December 14th, and fans across the country will be able to watch and sing along.

It's been a busy year for Legend as he recently released his new album LEGEND this past September, which includes guest appearances from Rick Ross, JID, Free Nationals, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, Saweetie, Muni Long, Rhapsody, and Ledisi. But during his special holiday show, the singer/songwriter is set to bring all of his holiday music from A Legendary Christmas, which includes origina songs and classics like "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and more to life.

How to Watch

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: A Holiday Celebration" on Wednesday, December 14th at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans with a Meta Quest 2 headset can view the VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds and on iHeartRadio’s Facebook. The show will also be broadcast across iHeartRadio R&B and Hot AC stations, as well as on the iHeartRadio app via the Holiday Season Radio station.

Get into the spirit for the exclusive "iHeartRadio LIVE with John Legend: A Holiday Celebration" by listening to some of his A Legendary Christmas songs below.