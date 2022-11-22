Cristiano Ronaldo Is Leaving Manchester United
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a "mutual agreement" with Manchester United to leave the club effective immediately, Manchester United announced on its official Twitter account Tuesday (November 22).
"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford," the club tweeted.
The statement comes after speculation of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's departure after Ronaldo criticized United and manager Erik ten Hag during a recent interview with Piers Morgan.
Ronaldo, 37, rejoined Manchester United last year after a 12-year absence, having agreed to a two-year contract with the club in August 2021.
The Portuguese native spent seven years with United (2003-09) before joining Real Madrid in 2009 and Juventus in 2018.
Ronaldo scored 145 goals in 346 appearances for United, which includes 19 goals in 40 appearances since rejoining the club in 2021.
"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future," United said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team's progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."