Dr. Fauci Delivers Final Message From White House Podium Before Retirement

On Tuesday (November 21), Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, delivered his final press briefing at the White House.

Dr. Fauci, who has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, will be retiring in December.

In his final message to the American people, Dr. Fauci once again urged Americans to get the updated COVID-19 booster shots.

"My message -- and my final message, maybe the final message I give you from this podium -- is that please, for your own safety, for that of your family, get your updated COVID-19 shot as soon as you're eligible to protect yourself, your family and your community," he said.

When asked by ABC News reporter Karen Travers what he wants people to remember about his tenure in government, Dr. Fauci said he will "let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments."

"I think what I've accomplished in my 54 years at the NIH, and my 38 years as the director of NIAID, although COVID is really really very important, it is a fragment of the total 40 years that I've been doing it," Fauci said.

"I'll let other people judge the value or not of my accomplishments," he continued, "but what I would like people to remember about what I've done is that every day for all of those years, I've given it everything that I have and I've never left anything on the field."