Here's Where To Get Pics With Santa This Year Around San Antonio

Santa Claus is coming to town just in time for the Holiday season, and you can get your photo taken with him. KSAT compiled a list of places around the San Antonio area to get photos with Santa this year.

When: Nov. 5 through Dec. 24

Nov. 5 through Dec. 24 Where: 17907 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24

Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 Where: 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23

Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 Where: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266

When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24

Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 Where: 7400 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24

Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 Where: 242 TX-46 unit c, Boerne, TX 78006

When: Nov. 10 through Jan. 2

Nov. 10 through Jan. 2 Where: 10500 SeaWorld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24

Nov. 21 through Dec. 24 Where: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Suite 6698, San Antonio, TX 78256

When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24

Nov. 23 to Dec. 24 Where: 2310 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224

When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18

Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 Where: 11731 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247