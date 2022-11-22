Here's Where To Get Pics With Santa This Year Around San Antonio
By Ginny Reese
November 22, 2022
Santa Claus is coming to town just in time for the Holiday season, and you can get your photo taken with him. KSAT compiled a list of places around the San Antonio area to get photos with Santa this year.
Bass Pro Shops
- When: Nov. 5 through Dec. 24
- Where: 17907 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257
Ingram Park Mall
- When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
- Where: 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238
Natural Bridge Caverns
- When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23
- Where: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266
North Star Mall
- When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
- Where: 7400 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
Old West Christmas Light Fest
- When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24
- Where: 242 TX-46 unit c, Boerne, TX 78006
SeaWorld San Antonio
- When: Nov. 10 through Jan. 2
- Where: 10500 SeaWorld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251
Shops at La Cantera
- When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
- Where: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Suite 6698, San Antonio, TX 78256
South Park Mall
- When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24
- Where: 2310 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224
Texas Transportation Museum
- When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18
- Where: 11731 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247
Trader’s Village
- When: Nov. 26 to Dec. 18
- Where: 9333 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78242