Here's Where To Get Pics With Santa This Year Around San Antonio

By Ginny Reese

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Santa Claus is coming to town just in time for the Holiday season, and you can get your photo taken with him. KSAT compiled a list of places around the San Antonio area to get photos with Santa this year.

Bass Pro Shops

  • When: Nov. 5 through Dec. 24
  • Where: 17907 IH-10 West, San Antonio, TX 78257

Ingram Park Mall

  • When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
  • Where: 6301 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78238

Natural Bridge Caverns 

  • When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23
  • Where: 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266

North Star Mall 

  • When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
  • Where: 7400 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Old West Christmas Light Fest 

  • When: Nov. 24 through Dec. 24
  • Where: 242 TX-46 unit c, Boerne, TX 78006

SeaWorld San Antonio 

  • When: Nov. 10 through Jan. 2
  • Where: 10500 SeaWorld Dr, San Antonio, TX 78251

Shops at La Cantera 

  • When: Nov. 21 through Dec. 24
  • Where: 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Suite 6698, San Antonio, TX 78256

South Park Mall

  • When: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24
  • Where: 2310 SW Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78224

Texas Transportation Museum 

  • When: Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18
  • Where: 11731 Wetmore Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247

Trader’s Village 

  • When: Nov. 26 to Dec. 18
  • Where: 9333 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78242
