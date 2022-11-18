This Arizona Place Serves Christmas Magic All Year Long

Christmas may be right around the corner, but one Arizona store is a magical Christmas wonderland all year long, according to Only In Your State. And, the store is located inside a restaurant so you can enjoy a meal before or after you've done all of your shopping.

The Horny Toad in Cave Creek is a great eatery that serves up BBQ chicken, beef and pork ribs, and mesquite-grilled steaks, but many may not know that it's hiding a festive secret.

The Cave Creek Christmas Company is located inside the same building and offers the opportunity to be festive any time of the year. The store has a fireplace lined with stockings and it is fully decked out with Christmas decor.

The store has a huge selection of Christmas ornaments that are hand-painted and beautiful. The store is also full of gift, including coffee mugs, pillows, wallets, and other trinkets.

Check out The Horny Toad and the Cave Creek Christmas Company at 6738 Cave Creek Rd.