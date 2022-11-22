Want $350,000? The cash could be yours — all you have to do is claim your lottery ticket!

A winning ticket worth $350,000 is up for grabs in Texas. The jackpot-winning Texas Two Step scratch-off ticket for the November 21 drawing was sold in Plano, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four numbers drawn (11-17-18-30), plus the Bonus (21).

The ticket was sold at QuikTrip at 1100 E. Spring Creek Pkwy. in Plano.

Nearly 18,000 Texans won at least $5 in Monday night's Texas Two Step Drawing. Eight winners took home $1,893 after matching all four numbers but not the Bonus.

In more Texas lottery news, three residents are rolling in the dough after claiming Powerball tickets this week. Here's where the tickets were sold: