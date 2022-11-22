Ohio Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For Nearly 30 Years Wins Millions In Lawsuit

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 22, 2022

Open door to prison cell
Photo: Getty Images

An Ohio man recently won a $45 million civil lawsuit after being wrongfully imprisoned for nearly three decades, according to USA Today.

In 1991, Dean Gillispie was convicted in Montgomery County in a rape and kidnapping case. Despite being innocent, he wasn't released until 2011. Gillispie recently sued Miami Township and former detective Scott Moore. He claimed they suppressed evidence and tainted eyewitness identifications in the case against him, which lead him to be wrongfully imprisoned for 26 years.

"The horror inflicted on Dean and his family and community is hard to wrap your mind around," Ohio Innocence Project Director Mark Godsey said. "The way the authorities pushed through a conviction and then fought back and refused to admit a mistake was so disappointing. Nothing can repay Dean for the horror."

David Owens —whose firm Loevy and Loevy represents wrongfully convicted clients, including Gillispie— said they believe $45 million sets a record in Ohio. "The jury's verdict sends a strong message that those in power need to change the way they do things," Godsey said.

Gillispie is now 57-years-old and lives in Fairborn. At the time of this writing, it is unclear if Miami Township or Moore will seek to appeal the case, or when Gillispie will receive his payment.

