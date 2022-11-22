South Florida Spot Among The Best Warm Places To Visit In January

While some people look forward to skiing, snowball fights, and snuggling up in a cozy resort during the winter, others don't like the bone-chilling climate of the holidays. Luckily, there are plenty of comfortable vacation spots to escape the cold.

Trips to Discover pinpointed the best warm places to visit in January, "from destinations closer to home to spectacularly lush islands with fantasy-like beaches thousands of miles away." What's fascinating about this list is that it includes world-renowned locations like Aruba, Belize, the Philippines, and more.

One popular South Florida destination made the cut, and that honor goes to Key West! Here's why writers chose this spot:

"Key West, located at the southern tip of the Florida Keys, enjoys pleasant temperatures in the mid-70s in January and it offers a wide range of things to see and do, including spectacular beaches, sailing, fishing, diving, kayaking, sunset cruises, and more. The nightlife is world-famous with Duval Street the center of it all, home to legendary spots like Sloppy Joe’s and the Green Parrot, an institution here since 1890 with live music on the weekend, darts, pool, and pinball in a unique open-air tropical environment. While there’s never a dull moment in Key West, day trips to Dry Tortuga National Park are possible with the strikingly clear blue waters some of the best around for snorkeling and diving, with colorful tropical fish and living coral."