This Florida City Is One Of The Best Places For A Cheap, Winter Vacation

By Zuri Anderson

October 14, 2022

Miami South Beach Ocean Drive road street with famous retro art deco hotel colorful buildings cityscape with palm trees and blue sky on sunny day
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time to go on vacation, thanks to warm weather and no school. It's also the busiest time of the year for travel. As a result, people look to the winter season for more affordable, less crowded trips.

Not all winter destinations are cheap, though. Luckily, Travel + Leisure identified 10 places that are ideal for budget vacations during the colder months:

"Choosing the perfect destination can be key to saving on your next vacation, so Hotels.com picked these 10 places for their great winter activities and rates and found properties with affordable prices in each. Luckily, many of these spots happen to be located near major airports, too, so you can look for a great flight deal to save even more."

The list includes cities and tourist spots that are known for either winter activities or warmer climates. A popular Florida city was featured: Miami!

"If you'd rather head further south for warmer temperatures and sunny skies, Miami, Florida, could be your ideal destination. There's plenty to do here, from walking along world-famous South Beach to browsing galleries in the Design District to visiting the nearby Everglades National Park or Biscayne National Park. East Miami is Hotels.com's choice for a great stay."

Check out the full list on Travel + Leisure.

