Texas Gas Station Clerk Opens Fire On Customer Who Broke Jar Of Salsa

By Dani Medina

November 22, 2022

Photo: Harris County Constable Precinct 4

A gas station clerk is behind bars after opening fire on a customer during a verbal altercation.

Breanna Miranda was identified as the suspect in a shooting in Atascocita, Fox News reports, citing the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. The 22-year-old woman told a man he wasn't allowed in the store, which resulted in a verbal altercation. The man walked outside — but not before breaking a jar of salsa inside the store.

Miranda reportedly followed him outside, grabbed a gun from her car and went back to the store. She went back outside and confronted the man before shooting at him twice. It's unclear if the man suffered any injuries.

The clerk was arrested and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She's currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

