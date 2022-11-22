Texas Woman Sets Boyfriend's House On Fire After Woman Answers His Phone

By Dani Medina

November 22, 2022

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

A 23-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly breaking into her boyfriend's home and setting it on fire.

It all went down at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday (November 20) in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road in Bexar County, the sheriff's office said Tuesday. Senaida Soto is accused of breaking into her boyfriend's home, stealing several items and setting the house on fire.

Earlier, Soto tried to FaceTime her boyfriend, but a woman answered the phone. Turns out the woman was actually just a relative of Soto's boyfriend. This upset Soto so much that she went to his house and lit his living room couch on fire. She recorded a video of the couch in flames, which showed the fire spreading and ultimately causing $50,000 worth of damage.

Photo: Bexar County Sheriff's Office

While the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend "I hope your house is okay."

Soto was arrested for burglary of habitation, a second-degree felony and arson, a first-degree felony.

