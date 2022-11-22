Woman Proves Everything Is Bigger In Texas With World's Largest Feet
By Dani Medina
November 22, 2022
They do say everything is bigger in Texas... that includes Tanya Herbert's feet!
The woman from Houston holds the title for world's largest feet on a living person (female) — she wears a whopping women's size 18 (men's size 16-17)! Herbert is 6-foot-9, only three inches shorter than the world's tallest woman living, Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey who is nearly 7-foot-1, according to Guinness World Records. Herbert broke the record that was held for three years by the UK's Julie Felton.
Herbert says finding shoes her size are a struggle. "Going to the stores was out of the question. None of the stores I’ve ever been to have carried a men’s size 16 let alone a women’s size 18," she said. Because of this, Tanya typically only wore men's shoes since they were usually the ones she was able to find. "I would always wear tennis shoes or men’s loafers and they were not always the cutest thing when trying to dress cute for school," she said.
Thanks to social media, the world record holder was able to find ways to "create her own, feminine, shoes." "I would buy some of the largest shoes I could find online and manipulate those to extend them out a little longer and make them a little wider so that they would fit my feet," she said. The downside to being on social media, however, are the direct messages Tanya gets from men asking for pictures of her feet.
Instead of using her platform to "be an object of affection or anything like that," Tanya wants to use it to inspire others. Herbert just underwent an amazing weight loss journey. She's lost 165 pounds in the past year and said she has 85 pounds to go. Herbert also hopes her story will encourage businesses to be more inclusive and carry a larger range of shoe sizes.
"Being a world record holder may open doors that I may not have been able to get into beforehand. I want to be a spark to the shoe manufacturing industry," she said.