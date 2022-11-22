Woman Proves Everything Is Bigger In Texas With World's Largest Feet

They do say everything is bigger in Texas... that includes Tanya Herbert's feet!

The woman from Houston holds the title for world's largest feet on a living person (female) — she wears a whopping women's size 18 (men's size 16-17)! Herbert is 6-foot-9, only three inches shorter than the world's tallest woman living, Rumeysa Gelgi of Turkey who is nearly 7-foot-1, according to Guinness World Records. Herbert broke the record that was held for three years by the UK's Julie Felton.

Herbert says finding shoes her size are a struggle. "Going to the stores was out of the question. None of the stores I’ve ever been to have carried a men’s size 16 let alone a women’s size 18," she said. Because of this, Tanya typically only wore men's shoes since they were usually the ones she was able to find. "I would always wear tennis shoes or men’s loafers and they were not always the cutest thing when trying to dress cute for school," she said.