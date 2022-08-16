Texas Man Breaks World Record For His Speedy Travels

A Texas man and his two friends have broken a world record — and it only took five days, 13 hours and 10 minutes.

Peter McConville of Austin, Pavel Krechetov and Abdullahi Salah now hold the Guinness World Record for the fastest visit to all 50 states in the United States, according to KXAN. The previous record holders, Thomas Cannon and Justin Morris, completed the journey in five days, 16 hours and 20 minutes.

Their journey, which started in Vermont on May 13 and ended in Hawaii, was over 7,200 miles. The trio spent about $12,000 on airfare, gas, food and other essentials, plus 120 hours in the car. They were also able to only shower once on the five-day trip.

"It was a bunch of relief. But at the same time, it was like, we’ve been planning this for so long. We actually pulled this off. And like, everybody’s really excited," McConville said.

Just because their trip was speedy doesn't mean McConville, Krechetov and Salah didn't get to experience national landmarks. They broke the world record by way of Mount Rushmore, Times Square, the Grand Canyon and the Bonneville Salt Flats. "I can’t even describe what that experience was, not only because we were so tired, but we were seeing so much at once. But being able to pull it off? Honestly, like, the best sunrise (at the Grand Canyon) I’ve seen. It was amazing," he said.

The Guinness World Record stopped recording "speed records" in 1996 for safety reasons, but it's now recognized by the All Fifty States Club.

The trio documented their journey on YouTube, which you can watch below: