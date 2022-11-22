This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut

By Jason Hall

November 22, 2022

A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.

"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty. You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hamburger Fonfon at Chez Fonfon
  2. Alaska- Filet Mignon Cheeseburger at Club Paris
  3. Arizona- The Traveling Wilburys
  4. Arkansas- Blue Moon Burger at Hugo's
  5. California- Famous Drive-In Style Burger at Garaje
  6. Colorado- The Classic at Border Burger Bar
  7. Connecticut- Steamed Cheeseburger at Ted's Restaurant
  8. Delaware- Wise Guy at Farmer & the Cow
  9. Florida- Burger Station Burger at The Burger Station
  10. Georgia- The Tower Of Power at The Companion
  11. Hawaii- 50's Burger at Chubbies Burgers
  12. Idaho- Cowboy at The Ranch
  13. Illinois- Bad Burger at Little Bad Wolf
  14. Indiana- Strawberry Hill at 317 Burger
  15. Iowa- The Dominie at DutchFix
  16. Kansas- Cheeseburger at Broadway Burgers & BBQ
  17. Kentucky- All-The-Way at Bard's Burgers & Chili
  18. Louisiana- Barbie Burger at Curbside Burgers
  19. Maine- Willy Burger at Wild Willy's Burgers
  20. Maryland- Cheeseburger at Burger Bros
  21. Massachusetts- The Sin Burger at The Blue Ox
  22. Michigan- Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger at Taystee's
  23. Minnesota- Lowry Hill Meats Burger at Lowry Hill Meats
  24. Mississippi- Bacon Cheeseburger at R House
  25. Missouri- Ugly Cheeseburger at Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
  26. Montana- Wildfire at Backcountry Burger Bar
  27. Nebraska- The Original at Cheeseburgers
  28. Nevada- Smoke & Fire Burger at Smoke & Fire
  29. New Hampshire- The Wicked Burger at Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
  30. New Jersey- The Standard at Diesel and Duke
  31. New Mexico- Rustic at Rustic On The Green
  32. New York- King's Standard at Kings of Kobe
  33. North Carolina- Barcelona Classic at Barcelona Burger
  34. North Dakota- ND Bison Burger at 46 North Pints & Provisions
  35. Ohio- Classic at Preston's
  36. Oklahoma- Tavern Burger at The Tavern
  37. Oregon- Bless Your Heart Burger at Bless Your Heart Burgers
  38. Pennsylvania- Philly Burger at m2o
  39. Rhode Island- Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger
  40. South Carolina- Classic at Big Gun Burger Shop
  41. South Dakota- The Classic at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co.
  42. Tennessee- Cheese Burger at The Pharmacy Burger
  43. Texas- BBQ Burger at Tookie's Burgers
  44. Utah- c.o. Burger at The Copper Onion
  45. Vermont- Worthy Burger at Worthy Burger
  46. Virginia- Beauvine at Beauvine Burger Concept
  47. Washington- The Big Boom at Boomers Drive-In
  48. West Virginia- Classic Cheeseburger at Blue White Grill
  49. Wisconsin- Juicy Lucy at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets
  50. Wyoming- The Liberty Burger at Liberty Burger
