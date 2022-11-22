This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
By Jason Hall
November 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut.
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.
"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty. You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."
Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state:
- Alabama- Hamburger Fonfon at Chez Fonfon
- Alaska- Filet Mignon Cheeseburger at Club Paris
- Arizona- The Traveling Wilburys
- Arkansas- Blue Moon Burger at Hugo's
- California- Famous Drive-In Style Burger at Garaje
- Colorado- The Classic at Border Burger Bar
- Connecticut- Steamed Cheeseburger at Ted's Restaurant
- Delaware- Wise Guy at Farmer & the Cow
- Florida- Burger Station Burger at The Burger Station
- Georgia- The Tower Of Power at The Companion
- Hawaii- 50's Burger at Chubbies Burgers
- Idaho- Cowboy at The Ranch
- Illinois- Bad Burger at Little Bad Wolf
- Indiana- Strawberry Hill at 317 Burger
- Iowa- The Dominie at DutchFix
- Kansas- Cheeseburger at Broadway Burgers & BBQ
- Kentucky- All-The-Way at Bard's Burgers & Chili
- Louisiana- Barbie Burger at Curbside Burgers
- Maine- Willy Burger at Wild Willy's Burgers
- Maryland- Cheeseburger at Burger Bros
- Massachusetts- The Sin Burger at The Blue Ox
- Michigan- Ali's Notch-Yo-Burger at Taystee's
- Minnesota- Lowry Hill Meats Burger at Lowry Hill Meats
- Mississippi- Bacon Cheeseburger at R House
- Missouri- Ugly Cheeseburger at Black Sheep Burgers & Shakes
- Montana- Wildfire at Backcountry Burger Bar
- Nebraska- The Original at Cheeseburgers
- Nevada- Smoke & Fire Burger at Smoke & Fire
- New Hampshire- The Wicked Burger at Wicked Fresh Craft Burgers
- New Jersey- The Standard at Diesel and Duke
- New Mexico- Rustic at Rustic On The Green
- New York- King's Standard at Kings of Kobe
- North Carolina- Barcelona Classic at Barcelona Burger
- North Dakota- ND Bison Burger at 46 North Pints & Provisions
- Ohio- Classic at Preston's
- Oklahoma- Tavern Burger at The Tavern
- Oregon- Bless Your Heart Burger at Bless Your Heart Burgers
- Pennsylvania- Philly Burger at m2o
- Rhode Island- Crunch Burger at Harry's Bar & Burger
- South Carolina- Classic at Big Gun Burger Shop
- South Dakota- The Classic at Black Hills Burger & Bun Co.
- Tennessee- Cheese Burger at The Pharmacy Burger
- Texas- BBQ Burger at Tookie's Burgers
- Utah- c.o. Burger at The Copper Onion
- Vermont- Worthy Burger at Worthy Burger
- Virginia- Beauvine at Beauvine Burger Concept
- Washington- The Big Boom at Boomers Drive-In
- West Virginia- Classic Cheeseburger at Blue White Grill
- Wisconsin- Juicy Lucy at 11:11 Burgers & Beignets
- Wyoming- The Liberty Burger at Liberty Burger