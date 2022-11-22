This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut

A Meriden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Connecticut.

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the Steamed Cheeseburger as the top choice for Connecticut.

"An old-school, hole-in-the-wall place that has been around since 1959, Ted’s Restaurant is family-owned and run by Ted’s son Paul," Love Food wrote. "It’s famous for its signature Steamed Cheeseburger: a well-done but juicy burger with a thick layer of melted cheese poured over the patty. You can add lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, mustard and mayo at no extra cost."

Here is Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state: