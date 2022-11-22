This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Maryland

A Towson restaurant is being credited for having the best cheeseburger in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every U.S. state, which included the cheeseburger at Burger Bros as the top choice for Maryland.

"What customers love about the Cheeseburger at no-frills burger joint Burger Bros is the value for money," Love Food wrote. "You get a whopping 6oz (170g) Angus beef patty and you can customise it by adding extra patties or toppings such as bacon, caramelised onion, onions rings and salad. Everything else on the menu is top-notch too, including the fries and chicken wings."

