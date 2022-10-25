This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Maryland

A North Bethesda bakery is being credited for having the tastiest cookie in Maryland.

Love Food compiled a list of the tastiest cookies in every U.S. state, which included the Red Velvet as the top choice for Maryland.

"With over a dozen original ice cream and cookie flavors, it might be difficult to choose the components of your perfect ice cream sandwich at The Baked Bear," Love Food wrote. "Take customers' advice and go for the red velvet cookie (pictured top left). Available to buy on its own or in an ice cream sandwich (that can also be rolled through fruity pebbles, Oreo crumble and more), the cookie is perfectly chewy, channeling the flavors of the classic cake. Their cookies of the month are also worth a try."

Love Food's full list of the best dish in every state is listed below: