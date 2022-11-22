This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Atlanta

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Atlanta. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is gusto! Peachtree. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"This spot is absolutely delicious with probably the best bowls I've ever had. The concept is similar to ordering a burrito bowl at Chipotle, except this place is BETTER. My friend and I ordered the chipotle mango avocado and the tzatziki lemon artichoke bowls, which come with sweet potato chips, and it was honestly hard to eat all of our food because the bowls are pretty big. A bonus about this place is that there is free parking for customers in the back."

The top 10 best fast food joints in Atlanta: