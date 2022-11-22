This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Chicago
By Taylor Linzinmeir
November 22, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.
With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Chicago. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Boxcar Betty's. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:
"Another amazing fast food with great chicken sandwiches! This fast food was small and only has a few small tables inside but the good thing is they have amazing and friendly staff, it was clean and bright inside and most especially their chicken sandwich is so delicious! I got a nice portion of their chicken sandwich at a very reasonable price. It got veggies in it, chicken was crispy, tender and overall it would pass as my favorite chicken fast food place. I had a great experience and I will definitely be back. I suggest you pay them a visit and you will not regret it for sure."
The top 10 best fast food joints in Chicago:
- Boxcar Betty's
- Nick's On North
- Jimmy's Gyros & Grill
- Portillo's Hot Dogs
- Devil Dawgs - Lakeview
- Small Cheval - Wicker Park
- Salt Burgers + Fries
- Zeus Restaurant
- McDonald's
- Nick's Pit Stop