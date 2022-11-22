This Is The Best Place To Grab A Quick Meal In Chicago

By Taylor Linzinmeir

November 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We've all been there. The last thing you want to do after a long day is cook dinner, so you decide to pick something up from a fast food restaurant. But then comes the sometimes impossible task of having to choose where to get said take out from. Allow us to make that decision a little bit easier for you.

With the help of Yelp, we've found the top 10 best fast food joints in Chicago. According to the reviews, the highest-rated fast food restaurant in the city is Boxcar Betty's. Here's what one reviewer had to say about it:

"Another amazing fast food with great chicken sandwiches! This fast food was small and only has a few small tables inside but the good thing is they have amazing and friendly staff, it was clean and bright inside and most especially their chicken sandwich is so delicious! I got a nice portion of their chicken sandwich at a very reasonable price. It got veggies in it, chicken was crispy, tender and overall it would pass as my favorite chicken fast food place. I had a great experience and I will definitely be back. I suggest you pay them a visit and you will not regret it for sure."

The top 10 best fast food joints in Chicago:

  1. Boxcar Betty's
  2. Nick's On North
  3. Jimmy's Gyros & Grill
  4. Portillo's Hot Dogs
  5. Devil Dawgs - Lakeview
  6. Small Cheval - Wicker Park
  7. Salt Burgers + Fries
  8. Zeus Restaurant
  9. McDonald's
  10. Nick's Pit Stop
    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.