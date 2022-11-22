Travis Barker Shares X-Ray Of Injury After Breaking His Toe

Travis Barker revealed that he suffered an in jury that sent him to the hospital and left him in a walking boot.

On Monday (November 21), the blink-182 drummer took to Twitter to tell fans that he "broke my f------ toe;" however, he didn't share what happened to cause the injury, per E! News. He also echoed the sentiment on his Instagram Stories, reiterating that he his toe is fractured and even showing off and X-ray image of the break in question on the fourth toe of his left foot.

Fortunately for the rocker, he will still be able to get around after doctors placed a walking boot brace on his foot, which he also gave fans a look at on his Stories.