Viral Thanksgiving Tradition Set To Continue For Seventh Year

The internet's favorite Thanksgiving tradition is set to take place for the once again in 2022.

Jamal Hinton will be spending Thanksgiving with Wanda Dench for the seventh consecutive year after a chance text message setup their viral encounter in 2016.

"To answer all your questions, yes Thanksgiving year 7 is planned out! See you guys Thursday!" Hinton tweeted along with a photo of himself alongside Dench outside of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant on Tuesday (November 22).

The initial encounter between Hinton and Dench went viral seven years ago when Dench attempted to make plans with her own grandchildren and mistakenly texted Hinton, who she had never previously met at the time.