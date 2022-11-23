Darren Criss Brings 'Crissmas' Cheer To iHeartLand In Dazzling Holiday Show

Taking off his jacket, Criss stayed on the theme of non-holiday songs and told his fans on Roblox, "This next song is about celebrating the things you love with the people you love and while it's not necessarily a holiday song, I feel like that's part of the holiday spirit." Darren and his band launched into his original song "For A Night Like This" from his 2021 EP Masquerade. The joyful track turned out to be the final song of his set and as the band played him out, Criss closed out the show by telling the audience, "We hope your holidays are warm and bright where ever you are in the metaverse and the real-verse. We hope you're with people that you love and that love you."

If you missed the show or just want to relive the holiday cheer, the event will be available in iHeartLand at State Farm Park through November 27th.

And don't forget to catch Darren Criss during his guest appearance on iHeartLand's special holiday episode of "And That's What You Really Missed." He'll join hosts Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz to share their favorite holiday memories from Glee and sing songs on Thursday, December 8th at 7p ET / 4p PT in iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox.