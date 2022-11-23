Drake Gives $100 Million To Revive Theme Park Designed By Basquiat & Others

“When I first heard about Luna Luna I was blown away,” Drake told the NYT. “It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”



Heller recently transferred all control to Drake's creative venture business DreamCrew. Each carnival ride has been transported to Los Angeles to undergo a complete restoration. The rides won't stay there for long though. There plans to make it a traveling carnival with an official tour planned for next year. If all goes well, the carnival will make its return overseas in 2024.



“It feels miraculous that the artworks from Luna Luna will again see the light of day, and I am honored that a new generation around the world will experience the wonder of Luna Luna for many years to come,” Heller said.



Drake has already mastered the art of event curation following the 10 years of his successful OVO Fest. We'll see how his traveling art carnival will do.