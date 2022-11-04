Drake & 21 Savage Stir The Pot On Their New Joint Album 'Her Loss'

"This b***h lie 'bout getting shot but she still stallion," Drake raps.



Drake also appears to mention Ye, who he recently reconciled with, and Ice Spice. Despite all the messy bars, "Circo Loco" has quickly become a fan favorite along with "Spin Bout U," "Rich Flex," "Hours of Silence" and others. In addition to new collaborations with 21, Drake also dropped off some new solo tracks like "BackOutsideBoyz," "Jumbotron S**t Poppin," and "I Guess Its F**k Me." Right before the album dropped, Drake 21 dropped the tracklist and album cover, which was selected by Lil Yachty.



The duo had joined forces several times in the past but resurfaced together earlier this month when 21 brought out Drake to perform with him at Morehouse-Spelman's Homecoming concert in Atlanta. They performed their collaborations plus other songs from the Canadian MC's catalog. After they announced the album in the "Jimmy Cooks" music video, they initially planned to release it before Halloween, but the OVO Sound founder announced that he and 21 need to push the release date for Her Loss back by a week. In a post uploaded to his Instagram Story, Drake explained that they had to hold off on the album because his producer Noah "40" Shebib caught COVID while he was mixing and mastering the LP.



Listen to Her Loss below.