Man Arrested For Allegedly Executing Four People At Oklahoma Pot Farm

By Bill Galluccio

November 23, 2022

Wu Chen, 45
Photo: Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

man accused of executing four people working at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma was arrested in Florida on Tuesday (November 22).

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that Wu Chen, 45, was nabbed after a license plate reader flagged his car as he was driving through Miami. He was taken into custody without incident and will be extradited to Oklahoma to face charges of murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Authorities began investigating the quadruple homicide on Sunday after the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a possible hostage situation.

When officers arrived, they found four dead bodies and a fifth person who was injured. Officials said that Chen knew the victims, but investigators have not determined a motive for the gruesome murders.

“They all know each other,” Captain Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation told reporters. “Don’t know if they’re related, don’t know if they’re co-workers, but certainly, we believe they were all familiar with each other.”

