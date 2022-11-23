North Carolina Man's Gut Feeling Wins Him Huge Lottery Prize

A man in North Carolina trusted his gut feeling when it told him to buy a lottery ticket and ultimately landed a $100,000 prize.

Stephen Zick, of Charlotte, recently stopped by the Food Lion on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road to buy a few things for his sister when he suddenly decided to add a $20 Platinum scratch-off ticket to his purchase, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"I was ready to leave the store but something stopped me and told me to buy a ticket," he said.

His gut instinct proved to ring true when he scratched the ticket to reveal the major prize, one that he didn't even realize he won at first.

"When I scratched it, I saw I won something but it wasn't until I got home and my sister told me that I realized how much it was," he recalled. "I thought she was kidding."

Zick claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (November 21), taking home a grand total of $71,016 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new winnings, he told lottery officials he plans to give some of the prize away to his family and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. As for the rest, the possibilities for Zick are endless.

"All I know is now I can get what I want," he said. "I never really expected that."