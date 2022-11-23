This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:

"These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

So which Louisiana bakery is the best cake shop in the state?

Bywater Bakery

Located in New Orleans, Bywater Bakery not only specializes in delicious breakfast and lunch options, but they also have several cake flavors available by the slice, including chocolate peanut butter, coconut cream and lemon Chantilly. Complete your special occasion, such as a wedding, with one of the bakery's signature cakes, including: chocolate butter pecan, princess cake, lemon elderflower and much more. You can even customize your dream cake, building the perfect bite with your choice of cake flavor, filling and icing.

Bywater Bakery is located at 3624 Dauphine Street in New Orleans.