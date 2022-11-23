This Is The Best Cake Shop In Louisiana
By Sarah Tate
November 23, 2022
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:
"These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."
So which Louisiana bakery is the best cake shop in the state?
Bywater Bakery
Located in New Orleans, Bywater Bakery not only specializes in delicious breakfast and lunch options, but they also have several cake flavors available by the slice, including chocolate peanut butter, coconut cream and lemon Chantilly. Complete your special occasion, such as a wedding, with one of the bakery's signature cakes, including: chocolate butter pecan, princess cake, lemon elderflower and much more. You can even customize your dream cake, building the perfect bite with your choice of cake flavor, filling and icing.
Bywater Bakery is located at 3624 Dauphine Street in New Orleans.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"This big red bakery is a community hub. It hosts live music, showcases artwork and offers some of the best cake in New Orleans. Bywater Bakery's signature bakes include Chocolate Doberge (yellow butter cake, chocolate custard, buttercream and chocolate ganache) and Berry Chantilly (white almond cake, mascarpone Chantilly icing and seasonal berries). Watch out for the sweet and savory king cakes during Mardi Gras — it even makes a crawfish one."
Check out LoveFood's full list to see all the best cake shops around the country.