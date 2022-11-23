This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:

"These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

So which South Carolina bakery is the best cake shop in the state?

Main Street Bakery

Located in Columbia, Main Street Bakery not only specializes in delicious deli sandwiches and Southern recipes, but the baked goods and selection of cakes make this family-owned bakery a one-stop shop for all guests. In addition to their variety of cakes available by the slice, but Main Street Bakery offers custom cakes for any occasion.

Main Street Bakery is located at 3307 N Main Street in Columbia.