This Is The Best Cake Shop In Tennessee

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a sweet dessert, a slice of cake is the perfect addition to any meal. LoveFood searched the country to find the best cake shops around, compiling a list of the top bakery in each state. According to the site:

"These shops make exceptional creations, from candy-inspired cakes and tropical fruit wonders to incredible, multi-tiered Champagne-spiked constructions."

So which Tennessee bakery is the best cake shop in the state?

Baked on 8th

Located in Nashville, Baked on 8th has a selection of everyday cake flavors that are available whole and by the slice, so you can have a nice treat for yourself or take home enough to enjoy with friends or family. From the popular vanilla almond and decadent peanut butter ganache to the classic yellow cake and festive confetti, there are plenty of options to keep you coming back for more. They also make custom cakes for all occasions.

Other sweet treats include cookies, pies, cinnamon rolls, "pahp tarts," brownies, scones and much more.

Baked on 8th is located at 1512 8th Avenue South in Nashville.