This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for.

After searching through reviews and various awards, as well as sampling some of the treats, Mashed compiled a list of the best bakery in each state, from cupcake-centric shops to decades-old bakeries using family recipes. According to the site:

"Luckily, there are talented bakers all over the United States putting their skills to work. And the resulting baked goods in every form, from culturally inspired recipes and down-home cooking to crazy, colorful treats. And the wealth of sweet talent is spread across the country."

So which bakery in Tennessee was named the best in the state?

Muddy's Bake Shop

Located in Memphis, Muddy's Bake Shop has been serving all the classics since 2008. With seasonal specials like pumpkin spice whoopie pies and honey rosemary cookies as well as sweet favorites like the Truman Capote and Strawberry Fields Forever cupcakes, Muddy's is waiting to become the bakery of your dreams.

Muddy's Bake Shop is located at 2497 Broad Avenue in Memphis.

Here's what Mashed had to say about the best bakery in Tennessee:

"Muddy's Bake Shop owner Kat Gordon believes that cake and baked goods are an expression of love, and she decided to bring that sentiment to the people of Memphis in 2008. Since then, the bakery has been noted as one of the best bakeries in the south by Southern Living for its cookies, but the cupcakes have been highly regarded at this special spot too. With glowing reviews, options for vegan treats, and your ability to order custom cakes, the real dilemma is just deciding what to get."

