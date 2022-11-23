This Is The Most Popular Thanksgiving Recipe In Missouri This Year

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means Thanksgiving preparations are in full swing. Some people like to keep their holiday dinners simple by serving the same traditional Thanksgiving dishes every year, such as turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce. Others are looking to spice things up for 2022.

YorkTest compiled a list of the most popular Thanksgiving recipes in every state this year. Here's the methodology behind their state-by-state breakdown:

"YorkTest analyzed Google Keyword Planner data from the US over the course of a year, to determine which Thanksgiving recipes have had the biggest change in searches, to reveal the most popular Thanksgiving recipes for 2022. Data up to date as of November 2022."

Although (unfortunately for some) turkey remains the go-to centerpiece for many family's Thanksgiving feasts, the biggest rise in searches across America is baked brie, according to YorkTest. The dish saw a 3,883 percent increase in searches compared to last year.

But as we all know, everyone celebrates turkey day differently. According to YorkTest, the most popular recipe in Missouri this year is stuffed butternut squash. The dish has a 100 percent increase in appetite for 2022.

According to Julia's Album, "Stuffed Butternut Squash with Spinach, Bacon, and Cheese is a perfect recipe to make in the Fall and Winter. The stuffing is creamy and cheesy and pairs well with the sweet flavor of the butternut squash. This gluten-free recipe is a perfect addition to the holiday menu and is also great for an easy weeknight meal." If you're looking to incorporate the dish into your Thanksgiving dinner this year, check out this recipe for stuffed butternut squash from Julia's Album.