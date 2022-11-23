This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Georgia

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regrets. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Georgia can be found at The Yesterday Cafe in downtown Greensboro. Tasting Table recommended trying the buttermilk pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"Known as the "Home of the Buttermilk Pie," Downtown Greensboro's The Yesterday Cafe offers ambiance and history to its patrons. While there, you simply must try its best-known, "world-famous" offering: buttermilk pie. In the café, you can order the dessert in single-slice form or whole to take home. This shop is only open during lunchtime from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday, so be sure you visit then."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.