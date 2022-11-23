This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In Missouri

Tis the season for consuming a lot of pie with no regrets. Just because it is Thanksgiving does not mean that you have to be partial to pumpkin. Though key-lime, apple, cherry, and coconut-creme pie may not be your favorite during this time of year, many restaurants serve these dishes year-round. One restaurant in particular is known for serving the best pie in the entire state, and residents are taking notice.

According to a list compiled by Tasting Table, the best pie in all of Missouri can be found at Peggy Jean's Pies in Columbia. Tasting Table recommended trying the strawberry white chocolate pie.

Here is what Tasting Table had to say about the restaurant that serves the best pie in the entire state:

"Peggy Jean's Pies is a legacy that began with a friendship: Jeanne Plumley and Peggy Day baked great pies in Columbia for ten years before Peggy's passing. Many years later, Jeanne and her daughter, Rebecca, began working toward reopening Peggy Jean's Pies and turned it into the multi-generational legacy it is today. We highly recommend the strawberry white chocolate pie, which features strawberry whipped cream on top of a chocolate cheesecake. In addition to visiting the bakery, you can also have a pie delivered by ordering online."

For more of the best pie in every state visit tastingtable.com.