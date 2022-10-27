This Restaurant Serves The Best Nachos In Missouri

Nachos are a versatile dish depending on what you choose to top them with. Some restaurants take a more classic approach and offer a hearty plate of nachos topped with onion, tomato, cilantro, sour cream, and guacamole, while others pile the popular dish with meat, cheese, and signature sauce. Regardless of how you prefer to enjoy your nachos, there is one restaurant in Missouri that serves them better than the rest. This restaurant also happens to include a unique topping that might be the game changer we never knew we needed until now.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best nachos served in all of Missouri can be found at Gettin' Basted in Branson.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best nachos in the entire state:

"According to Tripadvisor reviews, the grub at Gettin' Basted is nacho usual fare, with savory and splendid BBQ pulled pork nachos atop crispy wontons covered in mounds of jack cheese. This Branson favorite made waves from the day it opened according to Dine Branson, beginning as a food truck fave eventually moving to its current brick-and-mortar location. The Basted Nachos are hearty enough to satisfy even the hungriest customers and most discerning barbecue lovers."