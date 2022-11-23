Travis Scott, Skepta & More Will Perform At Festival Honoring Virgil Abloh

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” Abloh’s widow Shannon, who currently serves as the CEO and Managing Director of Virgil Abloh Securities, told Rolling Stone. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil — his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”



The event will take place at the FPL Solar Amphitheatre in Miami's Bayfront Park. General admission tickets go on sale today, November 23, with only a limited amount of VIP tickets available. There will also be a special merch drop for Mirror Mirror Festival that everyone can purchase beginning December 3.



Virgil Abloh Securities launched the festival ahead of the one-year anniversary since Virgil Abloh passed away following a private battle with cancer. All funds made from the event will be used to launch the Virgil Abloh Foundation next year. Make sure to cop your tickets now before it's sold out.