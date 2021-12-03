ICONIC: Virgil Abloh's Most Notable Works In Music, Fashion & Life

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The world lost a creative genius last month when fashion icon Virgil Abloh passed away after a silent battle with cancer at just 41-years old. Friends, family and fans alike have been flooding social media with their funny stories, memories and epic photos of themselves alongside the late legend.

Kanye West honored his longtime friend Virgil, the first Black man to serve as Louis Vuitton’s director of men’s wear, by dedicating his Sunday Service ceremony to the designer, and performing an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30.

Frank Ocean made a rare appearance on social media with a tear-jerking eulogy to Abloh, writing:

"When I played demos of shit I was working on or showed you Homer way before it was ready you put the battery in my back. My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don't get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You're a hero."

In his time on the planet, Virgil has managed to leave a mark on nearly every industry possible. He was known and loved by A-list, Hollywood elite and the cool kids culture just the same. Aside from being a husband and father, the designer, entrepreneur, and DJ has left behind much artistic work for the world to remember that #VirgilWasHere.

From album cover to wedding gowns -- Virgil has done it all, and done it well. In honor of the legendary designers life, take a look some of his most notable works.

Drake's Plane

Mercedes-Benz New Solar-Powered Maybach

Hailey Beiber's Wedding Gown

Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Album Cover

ASAP Rocky's Long Live ASAP Album Cover

Serena Williams On-Court Fits

Louis Vuitton Winter Gear

Jay-Z & Kanye West's Watch The Throne Cover

Kid Cudi's Infamous White Floral Maxi Dress from his SNL performance

Long live Virgil Abloh.

