ICONIC: Virgil Abloh's Most Notable Works In Music, Fashion & Life

The world lost a creative genius last month when fashion icon Virgil Abloh passed away after a silent battle with cancer at just 41-years old. Friends, family and fans alike have been flooding social media with their funny stories, memories and epic photos of themselves alongside the late legend.

Kanye West honored his longtime friend Virgil, the first Black man to serve as Louis Vuitton’s director of men’s wear, by dedicating his Sunday Service ceremony to the designer, and performing an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30.