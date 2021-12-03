ICONIC: Virgil Abloh's Most Notable Works In Music, Fashion & Life
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 3, 2021
The world lost a creative genius last month when fashion icon Virgil Abloh passed away after a silent battle with cancer at just 41-years old. Friends, family and fans alike have been flooding social media with their funny stories, memories and epic photos of themselves alongside the late legend.
Kanye West honored his longtime friend Virgil, the first Black man to serve as Louis Vuitton’s director of men’s wear, by dedicating his Sunday Service ceremony to the designer, and performing an emotional rendition of Adele's hit single "Easy on Me" from her new album 30.
Frank Ocean made a rare appearance on social media with a tear-jerking eulogy to Abloh, writing:
"When I played demos of shit I was working on or showed you Homer way before it was ready you put the battery in my back. My fam was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don't get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it. Love you V. You're a hero."
Frank Ocean reflects on the passing of Virgil Abloh. RIP 🖤— Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 29, 2021
(via @blonded on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/cCEr1DTu0s
In his time on the planet, Virgil has managed to leave a mark on nearly every industry possible. He was known and loved by A-list, Hollywood elite and the cool kids culture just the same. Aside from being a husband and father, the designer, entrepreneur, and DJ has left behind much artistic work for the world to remember that #VirgilWasHere.
Virgil was here.— Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) November 29, 2021
In loving memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton pays tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a presentation of his Spring-Summer 2022 Collection in Miami on November 30th at 5:30 pm (ET). pic.twitter.com/3QwXJRkfin
From album cover to wedding gowns -- Virgil has done it all, and done it well. In honor of the legendary designers life, take a look some of his most notable works.
Drake's Plane
Drake had Virgil redesign his plane ✈️😳 pic.twitter.com/OArNzpb4kx— DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 29, 2020
30 seater plane for like 10 of us.. #AirDrake @Drake @virgilabloh pic.twitter.com/vA6wPz65rJ— ASHOW (@austin_showtime) April 8, 2020
Mercedes-Benz New Solar-Powered Maybach
Virgil Abloh-designed Project Maybach electric car unveiled by Mercedes-Benz— Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) December 2, 2021
Photo: @heron pic.twitter.com/TsMPJna8Qj
Hailey Beiber's Wedding Gown
Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy Album Cover
ASAP Rocky's Long Live ASAP Album Cover
Serena Williams On-Court Fits
Virgil Abloh with Serena Williams and Serena in one of the outfits he designed for her. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/utnIoMbEXu— LaWanda (@lawanda50) November 28, 2021
Virgil Abloh's famous on-court designs for Serena Williams pic.twitter.com/WbTZTWpJUl— Tennis Historian (@HistorianTennis) November 28, 2021
Louis Vuitton Winter Gear
Don’t tell @virgilabloh and @LouisVuitton what I’ve been doing in the gear they sent me 🤫 pic.twitter.com/xwkbRQhtuh— Shaun White (@shaunwhite) November 19, 2021
Jay-Z & Kanye West's Watch The Throne Cover
Kid Cudi's Infamous White Floral Maxi Dress from his SNL performance
Virgil Abloh designed the iconic white floral maxi dress worn by Kid Cudi during an SNL performance last spring to honor the late Kurt Cobain - a beautiful moment in SNL history. RIP to an absolute legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wgyq6CB2dg— The SNL Network (@thesnlnetwork) November 28, 2021
Long live Virgil Abloh.